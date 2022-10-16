PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Five people were shot in Pittsburgh late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, leaving three dead according to Pittsburgh Public Safety’s tweet and our affiliate KDKA.

The first incident happened on the North Side along Cedar Avenue between E. Ohio and Stockton Avenue. There, officers responded to calls about multiple shots fired just before 10 p.m.

Four people were shot in this incident on the North Side. Three of them died. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and another woman died at the hospital. A man who was in critical condition was also transported to the hospital where he also died. A fourth victim, a man, went to the hospital in a private vehicle and is in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said that police were investigating multiple scenes as a result of the shooting, according to KDKA.

Pittsburgh law enforcement officials say this investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident on the city’s South Side, a man was shot in the chest following an altercation, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety and KDKA.

Police responded at approximately 2 a.m. to the scene at S. 14 and E. Carson. First responders transported the male victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.