PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — A 7-year-old Erie, Pennsylvania boy died in a Pittsburgh hospital after being shot in the head last week, according to our affiliate KDKA.

The boy, Antonio Yarger, Jr., was shot in the head on Thursday evening say reports.

Erie News Now reports the child was walking near his home in East Erie with a group of other children when he was shot in the head. No one else was hit, say reports.

Yarger was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital where he died Monday.

Erie police are investigating and reviewing shell casings and surveillance footage and are looking into a possible drive-by shooting, say reports.