A 6-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a tragic accident over the weekend that resulted in both his feet being amputated.

According to WPXI, the accident occurred on Richmond Drive in Penn Township on Saturday night.

Liam Lavelle was life-flighted to Children’s Hospital where he was immediately rushed into surgery.

WPXI reported that Liam has already had two surgeries and is expecting more in the days and weeks to come.

Liam’s family says he is a warrior. Liam is autistic and mostly nonverbal but his family is confident he will learn how to navigate his new life.

Since the accident, community members have rallied around Liam and his family, setting up a GoFundMe and Meal Train.

“This accident is no doubt another challenge, on top of the many other challenges that Liam has had to face in this life. Still, we are full of hope. I am confident that with the love and support of his family, friends, school, and community, Liam will persevere and continue to bring joy and life to all of those who know and love him,” says Liam’s teacher, Miss Tanya reported WPXI.