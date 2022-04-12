The Pennsylvania House passed a bill banning trans women from competitive women’s school and college sports 115-84 and now heads to the Senate where Gov. Tom Wolf has already vowed to veto it.

Title IX was designed to stop discrimination and create equal athletic opportunities for women, however, according to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives allowing biological males to compete in girls’ sports reverses nearly 50 years of advancement for women.

There are “‘inherent differences’ between men and women,” and these differences “remain cause for celebration, but not for the denigration of the members of either sex or artificial constraints on an individual’s opportunity.” These “inherent differences” range from hormonal differences to physiological differences.

Having separate biologically-specific teams furthers efforts to promote women’s equality by providing opportunities for female athletes to demonstrate their skills, strength, and athletic abilities while also providing them with opportunities to obtain recognition and accolades, college scholarships, and the numerous other long-term benefits that flow from success in athletic endeavors.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is introducing the Save Women’s Sports Act to protect opportunities for women and girls in athletics by ensuring women are not forced to compete against biological males playing on women’s sports teams.