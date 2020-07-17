A floating cinema is coming to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA. (WTRF)- All aboard the cinema of the high seas!

A floating cinema with socially distanced boats is coming to Pittsburgh on September 16.

The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats that can hold up to eight people per boat, according to the organizer’s ticket page.

Moviegoers must rent the entire boat to ensure that groups are seated with friends and family only.

The movie line up has yet to be revealed, but the announcement ensured it will be a mix of “golden oldies and new releases.”

Popcorn will be free and other snacks and drinks will be available to purchase before guests set sail.

Those who are interested can pre-register for tickets here.