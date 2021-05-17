‘A League Of Their Own’ Tv Series Looking For Athletes For Filming Project In Pittsburgh

(WTRF)- The ‘A League Of Their Own’ Tv Series, which will be released by Amazon Studios, is looking for experienced baseball and softball players to be apart of the tv project.

The series is looking for adult female and male athletes ages 19-45 who have great knowledge and experience playing baseball or softball to portray 1940’s baseball teams.

Anyone selected will make $250/ 8 hours on days they work, anything over 8 hours will be overtiome pay.

Full details on roles they are looking for can be found here.

Anyone looking to apply, can do so here