‘A League Of Their Own’ Tv Series Looking For Athletes For Filming Project In Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTRF)- The ‘A League Of Their Own’ Tv Series, which will be released by Amazon Studios, is looking for experienced baseball and softball players to be apart of the tv project.

The series is looking for adult female and male athletes ages 19-45 who have great knowledge and experience playing baseball or softball to portray 1940’s baseball teams.

Anyone selected will make $250/ 8 hours on days they work, anything over 8 hours will be overtiome pay.

Full details on roles they are looking for can be found here.

Anyone looking to apply, can do so here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter