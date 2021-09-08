A statewide mask mandate for PA schools is now in force

PENN. (WTRF) — A statewide mask mandate is now in place for Pennsylvania schools.

It requires students, staff and visitors at K through 12 schools and child care facilities to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. 

The mandate has provoked outrage from some parents, students and school board members who say the decision should remain local. GOP leaders in the statehouse say they’re coming back to Harrisburg early to mount a legislative response to the mask mandate.

