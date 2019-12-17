All nine Pennsylvania House Democrats back Trump impeachment

President Donald Trump poses for photos as he meets with Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo Benitez at the White House, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – All nine House Democrats from Pennsylvania now say they will support the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump that were scheduled for a full House vote on Wednesday.

Freshman Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of southeastern Pennsylvania and four-term Rep. Matt Cartwright of northeastern Pennsylvania each revealed their decision Monday.

Cartwright easily won re-election in 2018 and 2016, although Trump won Cartwright’s district by nearly 10 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

That’s made Cartwright a target of Republicans. Clinton easily won Houlahan’s district in 2016.

All nine Republican House members from Pennsylvania have said they’ll vote against the articles.

