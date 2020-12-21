Allegheny County police officer shot, suspect at large

Allegheny County, PA – On December 20 at approximately 2:55 p.m., 22-year-old Koby Lee Francis of McKeesport entered the McKeesport Police station. He was served with a Protection from Abuse (PFA) order, after which he left the station.



At 3:59 p.m., McKeesport Police were called to 1505 Yester Square for a report of a PFA violation. When officers arrived, they observed Francis seated in a vehicle outside of the residence, a violation of the PFA order. Officers took Francis into custody at 4:04 p.m., seizing a firearm from the vehicle as well.



Francis was allegedly combative upon arrest during the transport to the McKeesport Police station. He allegedly kicked out a window of the car while being transported. Upon arrival at the station, the officer opened the door of the vehicle to remove the subject.



When the door opened, Francis had a second firearm and allegedly shot the officer three times in the neck and torso. At 4:18 p.m., the McKeesport officer went on air and said that he had been shot. Video captured a minute later is of the subject fleeing on foot, still wearing handcuffs. Francis had been handcuffed with his arms behind him, but the video reflects that the handcuffs are now in front of him.



The 32-year-old officer, a four-year veteran of the force, is in stable condition at a local trauma center. No other information, including his name, is being released at this time. The Allegheny County Police Department (ACPD) has assumed the investigation into the attempted homicide of the officer.



The search for the subject continues at this time. Francis will be charged with criminal attempt (homicide), escape, flight to avoid apprehension, aggravated assault, and violation of the Uniform Firearms Act.



Koby Francis is described as a black male, 6’2” tall with a thin build, having black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, camouflage pants and black shoes with white soles. Anyone seeing him should contact 9-1-1 immediately.



He is considered armed and dangerous.



In addition to the McKeesport Police Department and the ACPD, additional support has been provided by the surrounding municipal police departments, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, the PA State Police, the Attorney General’s Office, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and federal agencies including ATF and the US Marshal’s Office.



Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

