1  of  2
Breaking News
Pope Francis announces disciplinary measures on Bishop Emeritus Bransfield Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Alligator found near Pittsburgh store; 4th found since May

Pennsylvania Headlines

by: WTRF web staff, ap

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A baby alligator has been found in the parking lot of a grocery store near Pittsburgh, making it the fourth alligator discovered roaming around the city since May.

Shaler Township Police Lt. Dave Banko tells the Tribune Review an employee found the 2-foot-long creature Friday morning near a garbage can at the Giant Eagle grocery store.

This 2 foot alligator was found outside the Shaler Giant Eagle overnight. It was turned over to animal control this morning. If this is your alligator, please send us a message.

Posted by Shaler Township Police Department on Friday, July 19, 2019

The police department posted on its Facebook page that reptile’s owner should send them a message.

Paul McIntyre, of Big Daddy Wildlife Removal, says the animal was healthy, docile and seems like a pet.

Three other gators have been found around Pittsburgh since May.

On June 8, a 2 ½-foot-long alligator was found on a home’s porch. Two days earlier, a man walking his dog spotted a 5-foot-long alligator in front of a garage. On May 18, a 3-foot-long gator was captured near a park.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Christmas In July

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter