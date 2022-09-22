HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTRF) — More than 420,000 Pennsylvania residents may qualify for food stamps beginning October 1 after state lawmakers raised the income threshold for food stamps to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, according to our affiliate KDKA.

Every October, officials update federal guidelines for food stamps, also known as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). States have discretion in how these benefits are issued and who is eligible.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolfe’s administration announced these latest updates.

The changes will make 174,000 households newly eligible for food stamps.

You can learn more about food stamp eligibility in Pennsylvania on the state Department of Human Resources website here.