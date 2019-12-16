Another Pennsylvania House Democrat backs Trump impeachment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Another House Democrat from Pennsylvania has come out in support of the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump that were scheduled for a full House vote on Wednesday.

Four-term Rep. Matt Cartwright of northeastern Pennsylvania revealed his decision Monday.

Trump won Cartwright’s district in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton. That’s made Cartwright a target of Republicans.

Eight of nine Pennsylvania Democrats in the House now support the articles of impeachment. One Democrat, freshman Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of suburban Philadelphia, hasn’t revealed a decision.

All nine Republican House members from Pennsylvania have said they will vote against the articles. 

