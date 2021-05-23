Area man electrocuted after ladder touches high-voltage power line

CANONSBURG, PENN. (WTRF) — A 57-year-old Canonsburg, Pennsylvania man was electrocuted Saturday when the aluminum ladder he was using came in contact with a high-voltage power line according to the Washington County coroner’s office.

Joseph John Bevic was working as a handyman cleaning out gutters at a residence on Brush Run Road in Avella, Pennsylvania when he was killed, said the coroner.

Ambulance and Chair Service, the West Middletown and Avella Fire Departments and West Penn Power assisted at the scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.