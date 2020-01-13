Authorities: Resident shoots, kills would-be home invader

Authorities say a man who tried to commit a home invasion at a western Pennsylvania apartment was shot and killed by a man who lives in the unit.

The 22-year-old would-be robber was armed with a handgun when he went to the apartment in Baldwin around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say he was soon confronted by a 25-year-old man, who got his handgun and shot the intruder, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old man’s fiance and their 10-month-old child were in the apartment when the shooting occurred but were not injured.

It’s not yet known if any charges will be filed.