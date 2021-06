Countdown to the 4th of July

(WTRF) A man’s body was found by boaters floating in the Allegheny River on Sunday.

Police say the body was found near the 40th street bridge just after 1 PM.

Police say the the Pittsburgh major crimes unit is investigating.

The body has not been identified. Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to learn the cause and manner of death