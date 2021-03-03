Bordas & Bordas Welcomes New Pittsburgh Attorney

PITTSBURGH, PA – Bordas & Bordas is pleased to announce and welcome attorney Luca DiPiero to the firm’s Pittsburgh location.

DiPiero, a West Virginia native, is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He is licensed to practice in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. He focuses his practice on complex litigation, and has successfully litigated cases involving insurance bad faith, defective products, consumer protection, and medical negligence. He has presented oral arguments to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals and contributed to several personal injury cases resolving in excess of $1 million.

“We are proud to add Luca to our firm and talented group of attorneys,” Managing Partner Jamie Bordas said. “He is committed to fighting for justice to achieve exceptional results for clients.”

DiPiero served as an executive editor of the University of Pittsburgh Law Review and authored a comprehensive treatise involving litigation of the ongoing opioid epidemic. He developed his legal writing during externships under Judge Goodwin of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia and Justice Donohue of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Bordas & Bordas clients,” DiPiero said. “Being able to practice in both my new home of Pittsburgh and my home state of West Virginia is something I am looking forward to.”