Burgettstown Pavilion again changes name.. back to Star Lake

Burgettstown, PA (WTRF)- In what’s been a roller coaster of name changes through the years, the Burgettstown Pavilion in Pennsylvania looks to have changed its name back to Star Lake.
No formal announcement has been made but looking at the Burgettstown Pavilion Facebook page they are now labeled as The Pavilion at Star Lake.
The Pavilion was recently named S&T Bank Music Park and before that it was KeyBank Pavilion
Other former names include Post Gazette Pavilion, and First Niagara Pavilion
The Pavilion at Star Lake’s website still shows under Live Nation as S&T Bank Music Park
The last announcement made on The Pavilion at Star Lake Facebook Page was Thanksgiving Day.
Stick with 7News for any updates.
