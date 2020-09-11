Child shot in face when she answers knock on family’s door

Pennsylvania Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: MGN Online/ Pixabay, Tony Webster)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl answering a knock on a door at her family’s home was shot in the face and seriously injured by someone who then ran off.

The shooting in Bethlehem occurred shortly before midnight Wednesday.

Authorities do not believe the shooting was a random attack, but they don’t think the child was the shooter’s intended target.

The child suffered significant facial trauma and remains hospitalized, authorities said, but she is expected to recover.

Her name has not been released, and authorities have released few details about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter