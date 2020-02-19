Christian man suing USPS says he was made to work Sundays

LANCASTER, Pa. (Lancaster News) — A former Pennsylvania mail carrier has accused the Untied States Postal Service of violating his rights by requiring him to work Sundays.

Gerald Groff filed a lawsuit Friday against the federal agency, claiming he was let go from his position after refusing to work Sundays for religious reasons. The federal lawsuit claims the evangelical Christian worked “flexibly” to accommodate his convictions by offering to pick up holiday, evening and Saturday hours.

A statement from Groff’s defense states the agency began enforcing a no-exceptions Sunday policy on him and “needlessly disciplined him” before he was eventually let go.

A USPS spokeswoman says that the agency does not generally comment on pending litigation.

