Pennsylvania Christmas tree heading to White House

WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON, Pa. (CNN) – It’s not even Halloween yet but the White House is already preparing for Christmas.

One of its Christmas trees will come from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pennsylvania.

The 16-year-old Douglas Fir is more than 22-fest tall.

Farm owner, Larry Snyder, earned the honor by winning the 2019 National Christmas Tree Contest, hosted by the National Christmas Tree Association.

It’s probably the most exciting and humble experience you can experience as a tree grower because you are now providing the White House, America’s home for the president and First Lady, a Christmas tree. Larry Snyder, Co-owner of Mahantongo Valley Farms

The tree will be harvested in November and delivered to the White House and displayed in the Blue Room.