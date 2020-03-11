City of Pittsburgh cancels St.Patrick’s Day parade due to concerns of COVID-19 virus

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) – Due to ongoing concerns over the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, the City of Pittsburgh today is joining cities around the globe – including Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Dublin, Ireland – in canceling the St. Patrick’s Day parade planned for Saturday, March 14.

“The health of our residents and visitors to our city must be our main priority,” Mayor William Peduto said. “This mitigation measure will help keep people in Pittsburgh and Western Pa. safe.”

In canceling the parade, the City of Pittsburgh is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to avoid mass gatherings and observe “social distancing.”

“Social distancing means remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible,” according to the CDC., which recommends all people, even those with no identifiable risk, practice social distancing as a precaution.

The City informed parade organizers of the decision this morning. The administration intends to work with organizers to discuss alternative options to celebrate Pittsburgh’s Irish Community in the future.

As of this morning, there are 14 people infected with the COVID-19 virus in the state of Pennsylvania. The first presumptive case was found on Friday, March 6.

Allegheny County has not recorded any cases of the virus. It is our hope that this mitigation step will aid in containing and reducing the spread of the deadly virus.