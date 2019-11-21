Cleveland-based company selling “Pittsburgh Started It” t-shirts

PITTSBURGH, PA – A week after a brawl between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns that garnered national attention for a helmet-swinging incident, a Cleveland company has begun selling “Pittsburgh Started It” T-shirts.

GV Art + Design Apparel is selling the tees on the company’s website. The cost is $28.

The slogan on the tees is a reference to what many Cleveland fans and others across the country have asserted since the infamous incident at the conclusion of the Browns 21-7 victory over the Steelers. As the game ended, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph tussled on the ground with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and appear to pull at Garret’s helmet before Garrett pulled off the quarterback’s helmet and clubbed him with it.”

“In no way to we condone the actions of Myles, and what he did,” GV Art states on the website. “But we will never forget Pittsburgh Started It. Show your support of a good guy who made one bad mistake with this new tee.”

Garrett was suspended for the remainder of the season. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey also received suspensions for the roles in the ensuing brawl. Rudolph was not suspended and on Wednesday apologized for his role in the melee.