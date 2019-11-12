Competitive “bar-style” ice curling rink coming to Pittsburgh

Millvale, PA (WTRF)- A first of its kind.
A competitive “bar-style” ice curling rink is opening up in Pittsburgh.
Sliders Curling will open its doors on November 27th in Millvale, PA attached to Lumberjaxes.
According to their Facebook page Sliders, Curling calls itself America’s first competitive bar-style Ice curling rink.
On their website, Sliders Curling operates outside and under a tent, so you will want to wear appropriate clothing.
Sliders Curling is currently taking open bookings. You can reserve your spot here.
