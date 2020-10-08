Could Pittsburgh be President Trump’s first public event after contracting the virus?

Washington (WTRF)- President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that he is ready to resume campaign rallies and feels “perfect,” although questions persist about the course of his recovery from COVID-19.

One week after his diagnosis with the disease President Trump was aiming to shift his focus to the election that’s less than four weeks away.

While President Trump suggested he believes he’s no longer contagious, his doctor hasn’t provided a detailed update on his health since Monday.

“I’m feeling good. Really good. I think perfect,” Trump said during a telephone interview with Fox Business, his first since he was released from a three-day hospital stay to be treated for the disease. “I think I’m better to the point where I’d love to do a rally tonight,” Trump said, adding that he no longer thinks he’s “contagious at all.”

Trump’s campaign and the White House were already drawing up plans for Trump to resume campaigning, eyeing a visit to Pennsylvania Monday and Michigan Tuesday ahead of what was to be next Thursday’s debate.