HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court says police must have probable cause as well as “exigent circumstances” in order to legally search a vehicle without a warrant.
The divided court ruling Tuesday was based on an analysis that the state constitution’s privacy protections are greater than the U.S. Constitution’s.
The court overruled its own 2014 decision that probable cause alone was sufficient, given that vehicles are inherently mobile.
Four Democrats voted for the more rigorous search standard, while the court’s two Republicans and one Democrat dissented.
The dissenters argued the 2014 ruling should remain in place.
- Huggins again on ballot for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
- Wendy’s employee shot due to dipping sauce debacle, workers say
- Mountaineer GameDay returns with exclusive live coverage during 2020 Bowl Special
- Darius Stills earns All-America nod from ESPN
- Court alters police rules for warrantless vehicle searches