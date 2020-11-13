Court blocks small number of ballots in Pennsylvania over ID

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A judge in Pennsylvania is siding with President Donald Trump’s campaign in ordering counties not to count mail ballots for which the voter didn’t submit valid identification within six days after the Nov. 3 election.

The injunction deals with a small number of ballots that may number a few thousand, or less.

The ballots affected may not have been tabulated yet and are unlikely to affect the outcome of the presidential race in Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press called the presidential contest for former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday after determining the remaining ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania would not allow Trump to catch up. Biden held an approximately 55,000-vote margin Thursday night.