PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) —

UPDATE: Feb. 8, 4:40 p.m.

KDKA reports the fire was in an historic building that collapsed after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

There is a large 4-alarm fire on Carson Street in Pittsburgh’s South Side District according to our sister station, KDKA.

KDKA reports that flames can be seen across the city and on Mount Washington.