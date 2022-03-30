An Army combat veteran of the Vietnam War is suing a Centre County business and State College under the Americans with Disabilities Act after they were refused entrance to the Nittany Mall because of service dog issues.

Christopher C. Taylor, 70, of Bellefonte, filed a claim in a complaint saying that he, his wife, son-in-law, and grandson were told his service dog Zeke could not accompany them into K n B’s Inflatables Please in the Nittnay Mall, reported pennlive.

Taylor suffers from a degenerative joint disease throughout most of his body and says the Department of Veterans Affairs lists him as 100% service-connected disabled and uses Zeke, his yellow lab, to provide physical support, balance, stability, and to pick up and retrieve items, according to pennlive.

He said in his complaint that he was confronted by the business which said that their insurance did not provide coverage for dogs and guests might be allergic to the animal.

Taylor had to leave the business after being told to leave or have the police called on him while he tried to show the store that Zeke was a service dog with documentation.

He left the store and found mall security, asking them to call the police for him. When State College Officer Amanda Estep arrived he tried explaining the incident to which Estep allegedly said she was not there to debate or discuss the issue and the business had the right to exclude people for any reason.

She continued to tell Taylor that he would be charged with trespassing if he went into the store again. Taylor and his family left after deciding not to press the issue.

According to pennlive, the suit accuses K n B’s of discriminating against Taylor by excluding him and his family from and enjoying a public accommodation and accuses State College of failing to train its officers on citizen’s rights under the ADA.