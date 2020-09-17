Dramatic diorama raises ethical issues for Pittsburgh museum

Pennsylvania Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh museum is keeping a dramatic diorama that’s been on display for more than a century out of public view while it considers ethical issues about its accuracy and appropriateness.

For now, the Carnegie Museum of Natural History has covered up the popular “Lion Attacking a Dromedary” diorama.

The museum’s interim director says the scene has disturbed some because it depicts violence against a man described as an Arab courier.

The subject’s costume has been determined to be “derived from” at least five separate North African cultures.

Also, recent X-rays showed that the taxidermy was performed with real human bones, which also raises ethical issues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter