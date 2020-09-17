Dramatic diorama raises ethical issues for Pittsburgh museum

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh museum is keeping a dramatic diorama that’s been on display for more than a century out of public view while it considers ethical issues about its accuracy and appropriateness.
For now, the Carnegie Museum of Natural History has covered up the popular “Lion Attacking a Dromedary” diorama.
The museum’s interim director says the scene has disturbed some because it depicts violence against a man described as an Arab courier.
The subject’s costume has been determined to be “derived from” at least five separate North African cultures.
Also, recent X-rays showed that the taxidermy was performed with real human bones, which also raises ethical issues.
