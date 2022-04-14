The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has placed a temporary ban on poultry and egg exhibitions after cases of highly pathogenic Avian Influenza have been detected in states surrounding Pennsylvania.

The temporary ban will apply to 108 county and local fairs, prohibiting the presence and display of poultry and poultry products which include eggs, feathers, and other items made from these parts.

“Pennsylvania’s agricultural fairs are important educational events for our youth,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “But the risk to our poultry farmers and our economy outweighs the benefit of displaying poultry at fairs when avian influenza is an imminent threat. The very real experience of weighing risks against benefits is also a tremendously important part of agricultural education,” reported KDKA.

According to KDKA, the Avian Influenza is highly contagious and often fatal to birds.

The ban goes into effect on April 16, 2022, and will last for 60 days or until the order is rescinded.