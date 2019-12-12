Ex-firefighter sentenced to prison for arson

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – A former firefighter has been sentenced to prison after intentionally starting two fires last December in Munhall, Pennsylvania.

20-year-old Ryan Laubham will receive 18 to 36 months behind bars for his crimes.

He previously pled guilty to two counts of aggravated arson and related charges.

According to authorities, Laubham says he started the fires out of boredom.

