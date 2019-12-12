Ex-firefighter sentenced to prison for arson

Pennsylvania Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – A former firefighter has been sentenced to prison after intentionally starting two fires last December in Munhall, Pennsylvania.

20-year-old Ryan Laubham will receive 18 to 36 months behind bars for his crimes.

He previously pled guilty to two counts of aggravated arson and related charges.

According to authorities, Laubham says he started the fires out of boredom.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter