Ex-superintendent may eventually have record cleared

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A former northeastern Pennsylvania school district superintendent accused of covering up lead and asbestos contamination in the schools has been accepted into a program that may allow her to eventually have her criminal record expunged.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that court records indicate that a judge granted a motion to admit former Scranton School District head Alexis Kirijan into the accelerated rehabilitative disposition program, which gives defendants an opportunity to clear their records.

In June, the state dropped 38 felony counts of child endangerment and 20 of 23 misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment against Kirijan. The state dropped all charges against the other two defendants.