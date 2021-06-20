Expect traffic snarls in Pittsburgh during VP Kamala Harris’ visit Monday

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington on Friday, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

PITTSBURGH, PA — The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, will be visiting the City of Pittsburgh on Monday, June 21, 2021.

In preparation for the Vice Presidential visit, Public Safety would like to inform residents that certain streets will be closed completely, while others will experience rolling closures as the motorcade moves around the City. Motorists should expect delays and detours in some areas.

E. Carson Street between S. 28th Street and Sarah Street will be shut down from approximately 12 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

“The public should pack a measure of patience, have an alternative route or routes in mind, and expect traffic delays as the Vice President’s motorcade travels through the City on Monday,” said Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Commander, Eric Holmes.

Public Safety will inform residents via social media when the motorcade has passed and the streets have reopened.