Fallingwater, 7 other Wright homes now World Heritage sites

Pennsylvania Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The iconic Fallingwater home built over a western Pennsylvania waterfall by Frank Lloyd Wright has been designated a World Heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

UNESCO announced on its site that during a Sunday World Heritage Committee meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, the organization added Fallingwater and seven other U.S. buildings designed by Wright in the first half of the 20th century to its World Heritage List.

Wright designed Fallingwater in 1935 for Pittsburgh department store magnate Edgar Kaufmann Sr. and his family, placing the home on top of Bear Run, a mountain stream. It now receives about 180,000 visitors per year.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Fallingwater director Justin Gunther called the designation “a tremendous honor, one reserved for the world’s most treasured places.”

