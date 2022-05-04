HIGHSPIRE, PA (WTRF) Authorities say the family of a missing man has been receiving texts from his phone asking for $10,000 if they wanted to see him again.

The Highspire Borough Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Shaquan Dunston, who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

The family started receiving the text messages on Monday according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

AuthoritesAuthorities say that Dunston is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and 220 pounds and is known to have “violent tendencies.” He was last seen wearing a blue tie-dyed shirt.

The Police Department is asking anyone with information on Dunston’s whereabouts to call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS 98477).