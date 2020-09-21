WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA (WTRF) — There was a fatal ATV crash in Claysville, Pennsylvania Sunday night.
Francis Shape, 32, was the operator and sole rider of an ATV traveling east on East Finley Drive in Claysville (East Finley Township) when he lost control and struck a tree.
He was not wearing a helmet.
The Ambulance and Chair Service, Claysville Fire Department and the Donegal Township Police Department assisted at the scene.
The incident is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.
