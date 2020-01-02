Father shot and killed, son taken into custody after standoff

GLEN CAMPBELL, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is in police custody after his father was shot and killed yesterday morning, prompting a New Year’s Day SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, PA.

Police were first called to the scene at the intersection of Graham and Morris Streets in Glen Campbell, Pennsylvania, around 3 a.m.

Officials at the scene say the victim’s son, identified as Matthew Bartlebaugh, suffers from some sort of mental illness.

They say he went into his father’s home and allegedly shot his father, Jerry Bartlebaugh, who was in bed. Jerry was killed, but his girlfriend, who was also in the bed, was unharmed.

State police were called, prompting a lengthy standoff.

The SWAT team eventually tossed flashbang grenades into the home to get Matthew to surrender. He was eventually taken into custody around 10 a.m.

Neighbors said they never had any issues with the father and son.

“I don’t exactly know what all happened, I just know the cops had it blocked off,” said neighbor Heidi Little. “He shot his dad, that’s all I know.”

Little said that while she had never had an issue with the Bartlebaughs, law enforcement had.

“We never heard anything, just noticed a lot of cops next door,” she said.

The shooting remains under investigation.