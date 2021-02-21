‘Flavortown’ Coming To Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF) According to The Times Online, celebrity food chef Guy Fieri is coming to Pittsburgh.
Fieri is opening 26 regional Flavortown Kitchens and two of them will be located in Robinson Township and at Pittsburgh’s Station Square.
The restaurants will operate out of ghost kitchens with delivery only options.
The celebrity chef is best known for his Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” and for appearing on other shows on the channel. He’s also a longtime owner of brick-and-mortar restaurants with his name on 14 other brands around the world.