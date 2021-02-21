‘Flavortown’ Coming To Pittsburgh

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 04: Chef and television personality Guy Fieri poses as he serves hamburgers to guests during a welcome event for Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The Quad Resort & Casino on April 4, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The restaurant opens on April 17. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF) According to The Times Online, celebrity food chef Guy Fieri is coming to Pittsburgh.

Fieri is opening 26 regional Flavortown Kitchens and two of them will be located in Robinson Township and at Pittsburgh’s Station Square.

The restaurants will operate out of ghost kitchens with delivery only options.

The celebrity chef is best known for his Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” and for appearing on other shows on the channel. He’s also a longtime owner of brick-and-mortar restaurants with his name on 14 other brands around the world.