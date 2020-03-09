Four Chord Music Festival announces line up; heads to Washington PA

Washington, PA (WTRF)- The Four Chord Music Festival announced their line up and a venue change to their annual festival.

The festival will be headlined by Blink-182 while The Used, State Champs and Four Year Strong will also be featured.

The festival was moved this year from Pittsburgh to Wild Things Park in Washington, PA.

The festival will be on Saturday, July 11

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am. More information can be found here