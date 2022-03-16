MONROEVILLE, Pa. (WTRF) WPXI has confirmed that a gag order has been issued on the local case of an Uber driver and mother murdered in Monroeville.

Pennsylvania Uber driver and mother of four, Christi Spicuzza, was found dead by a gunshot wound a mile away from her vehicle on a wooded hillside.

Pennsylvania uber driver, mother of 4 killed during work; Officials say

Spicuzza was driving for Uber when police said Calvin Crew, 22, got into the car and held a gun to the back of Christi’s head, and made her drive for more than an hour, reports WPXI.

Court documents said that dash camera footage caught Spicuzza begging Crew not to hurt her. Spicuzza was shot once in the back of the head.

An Allegheny County judge signed the order on Tuesday.