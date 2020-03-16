Gov. Wolf orders COVID-19 shutdown across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf has extended a shutdown order to the entire state of Pennsylvania in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Wolf had already called for nonessential government offices to close and nonessential business activity to end in four heavily populated southeastern Pennsylvania counties.

He says Monday he will extend that order to the rest of the state.

In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney ordered a halt to all nonessential business activity and city government operations for two weeks in the city of 1.6 million people.