Governor Wolf: PA COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted on January 4th

Harrisburg, PA (WTRF)- In a virtual press conference Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that COVID-19 restrictions put in place on December 12th will be lifted as planned on January 4th.

Wolf credited those who abided by mitigation efforts in order to plateau positive case numbers in the state.

Wolf as of Dec. 12 temporarily halted school sports and other extracurricular activities, closed gyms, theaters and casinos, and banned indoor dining at restaurants in response to the worsening pandemic.