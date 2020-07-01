Governor Wolf, Secretary of Health signs expanded mask-wearing order; masks now mandatory in public

Governor Tom Wolf announced a new order signed by Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine which takes the mask-wearing directive one step further. This expands on the order that wearing a mask in businesses is required.

Under this new order, masks must be worn whenever anyone leaves home, effective immediately.

In a news release, Governor Wolf said that the mask wearing order is essential to stopping the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Those hot spots can be traced to situations where Pennsylvanians were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing – two practices that must be adhered to if we want to maintain the freedoms we have in place under our reopening.”

Each of the state’s mitigation efforts has helped to slow the spread of COVID-19, kept our health care systems from being overwhelmed, and allowed for Gov. Wolf’s measured, phased reopening to proceed. But, with nearly every county is the green phase of reopening, complacency cannot be the norm.

“It is essential that Pennsylvanians wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “While cases increase in some areas, we cannot become complacent. My mask protects you, and your mask protects me. Wearing a mask shows that you care about others, and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you.”

You can check out Dr. Levine’s order by clicking here.