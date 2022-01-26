Governor Wolf to sign fast-tracked $225M for health care workers

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Two months after the omicron variant of the coronavirus slammed hospitals with unvaccinated patients, Pennsylvania’s Legislature is sending fast-tracked legislation to Gov. Tom Wolf to help keep burned-out health care workers on board during a staffing crisis.

The bill passed Wednesday authorizes $225 million, mostly for hospitals to give workers retention and recruitment payments.

Of that, about $36 million will go to inpatient behavioral health services providers.

Another $15 million will go to an oversubscribed program promising nurses up to $7,500 in student loan-debt relief, although it won’t satisfy all of the applicants.

The money is from federal pandemic relief signed by President Joe Biden last March.