A Pennsylvania grandmother ran from the scene after police received a phone call about a 10-month-old boy overdosing.

According to KDKA, officers arrived at the Pennsylvania residence just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived at the scene, Robbie Boyer, 47, took off.

According to police, Boyer was the one taking care of the infant.

Upon arrival, officers found drug paraphernalia in the home, including multiple stamp bags of heroin.

First responders noticed the 10-month-old was not breathing and decided to give the baby Narcan, a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose, reported KDKA.

Police say the child is in stable condition.

“Many times I see people out on the porch and running around,” said neighbor Brian Counihan according to KDKA. “Looks like massive confusion a lot. As I ride by, the thing that I get is it’s a troubled residence.”

An arrest warrant has been issued for Boyer who is facing charges, including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and drug possession charges.