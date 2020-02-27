Hershey’s Chocolate World seeking liquor license

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The sweetest place on Earth is also looking to sweeten the experience for adults who visit.

Hershey’s Chocolate World is seeking a liquor license so adult guests have an assortment of beers available at the main food hall.

The rationale is “about creating memorable and enjoyable confectionery-themed experiences for our guests of all ages,” Hershey marketing manager Todd Kohr said.