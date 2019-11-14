Hospital surprises Mrs. Rogers with babies in cardigans on World Kindness Day

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh women’s hospital celebrated World Kindness Day by welcoming Mrs. Rogers into their neighborhood and surprising her with babies dressed up like her late husband, Mr. Rogers.
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital says the adorable cardigans and booties in the pictures were hand-crafted by their nurse Caitlin Pechin.
Joanne Rogers was married to Fred Rogers from 1952 until 2003 when Fred passed.
Fred Rogers launched “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” in Pittsburgh in 1966.
