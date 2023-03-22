ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (WTRF)– Police made a horrific discovery on Tuesday when they responded to a 911 call to a home in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.

Upon entering the house investigators found a 23-year-old male deceased and over 150 reptiles, including 60 venomous snakes and an alligator. Cause of death is unclear at this time.

“Nobody should have that many poisonous snakes anywhere,” Aliquippa resident Valerie McDermott reported to CBS news partner KDKA news. “They should be destroyed.”

Also found in the house was a 3-year-old child, sitting in a high chair near one of the many venomous snakes. “There was a cobra in there, a rattlesnake in there, black mambas,” Jim Bologna, a code enforcement officer told KDKA. The office of Children, Youth and Families were called to the scene.

The four adults and child in the home had recently moved from Ohio, Tennessee an Colorado in hopes to make a living selling the reptiles. Bologna tells KDKA “These folks have a business they run. “They sell reptiles, venomous and non-venomous. They just moved here, last two months or so.”

The reptiles a were safely relocated to an exotic pet store in Ambridge, Pennsylvania that works with the Beaver County Humane Society.

The renters of the home are allowed to stay, but could face fines for breaking city codes.