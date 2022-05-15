PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) Hundreds of people came together in Pittsburgh on Saturday for The Bans off Our Bodies Rally against abortion restrictions.

A crowd of nearly 1,000 congregated together holding signs in support of the right to abortion.

This comes after a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the high court was poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide was leaked earlier this month, reported triblive.

Speakers including Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and director of the Women’s March Pittsburgh, Tracy Baton, had offered messages in support of abortion to kick off the event.

The march began at Grant Street, continued to Fifth Avenue, then Liberty Avenue, before stopping in Market Square.

According to triblive, participants were taught how to help people register to vote, and encouraged to help people register for the November general election, in hopes of bolstering votes for pro-choice candidates.