Iconic ‘Mr.Yuk’ Turns 50

(WTRF)- The iconic ‘Mr. Yuk’ poison symbol is turning 50 years old this week.

‘Mr. Yuk’ was created by Dr. Richard Moriarty, a pediatrician and clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine who founded the Pittsburgh Poison Center and the National Poison Center Network.

Dr. Moriarty felt that the traditional skull and crossbones representing poison were no longer appropriate for children.

In 1971 the Pittsburgh Poison Centre issued the Mr. Yuk sticker. Over the next few years, Mr. Yuk stickers were used nationwide to promote poison centers in the United States of America